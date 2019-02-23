Comparison of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras N/A 0.00 N/A 0.72 18.79 Antero Resources Corporation 4.13B 0.72 397.52M 2.02 6.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Antero Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 6.6% 2.2% Antero Resources Corporation -9.63% 2.6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Antero Resources Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Antero Resources Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Antero Resources Corporation.

Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out $0.05 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.32%. No dividend is paid out by Antero Resources Corporation

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Antero Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 0 2 2.67 Antero Resources Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average price target of $17, and a 2.22% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Antero Resources Corporation is $21, which is potential 117.84% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Resources Corporation looks more robust than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 97.6% of Antero Resources Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.07% -12.67% 24.82% 37.78% 41.31% 32.52% Antero Resources Corporation -2.59% -23.82% -26.96% -34.71% -29.73% -32.68%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 32.52% stronger performance while Antero Resources Corporation has -32.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Antero Resources Corporation.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.