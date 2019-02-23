Comparison of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2185.66 27.98M -0.25 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 21.31M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -91.6% -69.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 40.3 while its Quick Ratio is 40.3. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 84.84% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.37% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -8.61% -16.36% -26.34% -29.5% -33.76% -28.48% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.92% -23.46% -37.74% 0% 0% -41.66%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.