Comparison of Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 1.02B 1.91 205.02M 1.41 6.62 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 210.18M 0.87 42.94M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 20.10% 9.6% 2.9% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -20.43% -8% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Seaspan Corporation has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seaspan Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seaspan Corporation.

Dividends

Seaspan Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $0.5 per share while its dividend yield is 5.62%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seaspan Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 27.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Seaspan Corporation shares and 90.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 38.79% of Seaspan Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.38% are Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.1% -2.82% 3.67% 3.22% 60.79% 37.93% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 4.41% -13.38% -9.56% -21.15% -21.66% -23.12%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation has 37.93% stronger performance while Ardmore Shipping Corporation has -23.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats on 11 of the 13 factors Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.