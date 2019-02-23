Comparison of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) and Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

We will be comparing the differences between Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Dealerships industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive Inc. 10.05B 0.06 92.45M 1.48 9.61 Cars.com Inc. 654.35M 2.64 181.21M 1.42 16.91

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Automotive Inc. and Cars.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cars.com Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sonic Automotive Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sonic Automotive Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cars.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.92% 3.5% 0.7% Cars.com Inc. 27.69% 10.9% 6.9%

Liquidity

Sonic Automotive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Cars.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cars.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive Inc. pays out $0.23 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.56%. Cars.com Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sonic Automotive Inc. and Cars.com Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cars.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonic Automotive Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.91% and an $14 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares and 0% of Cars.com Inc. shares. 17.3% are Sonic Automotive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Cars.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Automotive Inc. -10.07% -22.28% -33.33% -37.31% -33.64% -23.04% Cars.com Inc. -7.5% -7.5% -10.71% -15.89% -10.58% -17.02%

For the past year Sonic Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cars.com Inc.

Summary

Cars.com Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Sonic Automotive Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. The company also sells display advertising to national advertisers. In addition, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers in Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, and PickupTrucks.com Websites. The companyÂ’s Website hosts approximately 4.7 million vehicle listings at any given time and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers in 50 states. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cars.com Inc. is a subsidiary of TEGNA Inc.