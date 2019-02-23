Comparison of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 16.50M 15.10 70.95M -1.63 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc -430.00% 0% -50.3% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 3.4 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.4 and its Quick Ratio is 15.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 47.7%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -10.54% -20.71% -3.71% -27.6% -27.03% -35.59% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.