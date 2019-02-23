Comparison of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EMI)

We are comparing Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EMI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 413.41M 2.12 63.70M 1.06 10.62 Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 318.25

In table 1 we can see Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EMI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15.41% 16.3% 7.8% Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -7.76% 15.54% 20.47% 0.62% 0% -2.59% Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust 4.52% 6.11% -1.4% 0.32% -2.08% -0.78%

For the past year Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.