Comparison of Workiva Inc. (WK) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 234.42M 9.24 56.67M -1.32 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 199.54M 0.65 N/A 0.03 121.94

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. -24.17% 404% -31.5% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Workiva Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Workiva Inc.’s average price target is $44.33, while its potential downside is -10.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Workiva Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 36.39% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -7.3% -6.67% -8.74% 31.86% 62.06% 62.06% Borqs Technologies Inc. -33.68% 8% -13.1% -54.18% -34.26% -30.64%

For the past year Workiva Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.