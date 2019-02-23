Comparison of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.13M 123.75 48.81M -4.81 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,291.55% 0% 0% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7%

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.5. The Current Ratio of rival AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Roughly 50.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.7% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.26% -16.84% -25.3% 0% 0% 0.59% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.59% stronger performance while AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has -79.04% weaker performance.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.