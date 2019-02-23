Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $464,750; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $38.96 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 92,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $870,000, down from 243,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conatus Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 303,326 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 62.59% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS: POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Conatus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 282,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $669.66 million, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. Shares for $3.91M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 7,899 shares valued at $1.08 million was made by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7.

