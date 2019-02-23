Contrasting of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 28.99M 2.27 17.69M -1.08 0.00 Vericel Corporation 82.87M 10.24 13.09M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -61.02% -19% -15.2% Vericel Corporation -15.80% -22.9% -14.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation on the other hand, has 3.57 beta which makes it 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 8 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $5.33, with potential upside of 47.24%. Competitively the consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $23, which is potential 17.53% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.9% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -4.93% -9.26% 43.49% 35.6% 60.26% 71.39% Vericel Corporation -0.23% 2.63% 37.57% 29.45% 257.96% 221.83%

For the past year Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Vericel Corporation beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.