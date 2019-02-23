Contrasting of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 19.54M 1.91 49.36M -2.21 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 853.83M 7.54 690.07M 1.18 18.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -252.61% -78.8% -51.1% Exelixis Inc. 80.82% 55.7% 43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential downside is -4.74% and its consensus target price is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.9% and 79.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -40.92% -60.5% -59.88% -45.62% -51.65% Exelixis Inc. 5.17% 23.4% 13.62% 11.66% -20.59% -29.74%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.