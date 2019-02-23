Contrasting of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 1.41M 824.32 44.75M -1.42 0.00 Teligent Inc. 70.90M 1.17 27.99M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc -3,173.76% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. -39.48% -47.7% -11.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.31% and 86.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc -7.71% 15.42% 8.04% 0% 0% 44.04% Teligent Inc. -19.9% -51.9% -57.58% -48.76% -56% -54.55%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Teligent Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.