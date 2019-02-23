Contrasting of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 31.48M 0.40 N/A 0.27 7.88 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 234.75M 3.28 59.17M 2.82 11.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 4.6% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 25.21% 44.5% 23%

Volatility and Risk

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 4.06% while its annual dividend payout is $1.43 per share. No dividend is paid out by B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average price target and a 13.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 54.1%. Insiders held 24.2% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -5.67% 4.35% -13.25% -8.08% -5.26% -1.36% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.54% -11.47% -7.67% 3.1% -7.93% -5.64%

For the past year B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was less bearish than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.