Contrasting of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Both Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 9.82B 5.71 1.67B 1.09 33.13 IRadimed Corporation 30.44M 9.37 6.30M 0.44 60.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. IRadimed Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Scientific Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Boston Scientific Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than IRadimed Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Scientific Corporation and IRadimed Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 17.01% 8.9% 3.4% IRadimed Corporation 20.70% 13.3% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. In other hand, IRadimed Corporation has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Scientific Corporation are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation has 8.9 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Boston Scientific Corporation and IRadimed Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 9 3.00 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$42.88 is Boston Scientific Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation and IRadimed Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 22.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are IRadimed Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -4.04% -4.74% 0.86% 5.33% 44.37% 45.82% IRadimed Corporation -8.17% -4.1% -9.49% 42.86% 95.06% 74.46%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than IRadimed Corporation.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Boston Scientific Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.