Contrasting of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) and Its Rivals

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.53% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brookline Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookline Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 31.00% 8.00% 1.00% Industry Average 20.74% 10.90% 1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Brookline Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 83.06M 267.97M 14.62 Industry Average 42.25M 203.72M 18.86

Brookline Bancorp Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.50 2.40

The rivals have a potential upside of 31.08%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookline Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -7.36% -6.76% -20.11% -24.53% -8.66% -8.66% Industry Average 0.96% 4.19% 2.74% 10.81% 16.21% 9.76%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has -8.66% weaker performance while Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 9.76% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 42.48% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Brookline Bancorp Inc. pay is $0.41 per share with a dividend yield of 2.55%. On the other side Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.41%.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.