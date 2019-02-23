Contrasting of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Since Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.57 58.10M -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates Caladrius Biosciences Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.6% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares and 65.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.