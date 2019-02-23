Contrasting of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.70 28.40M -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 9% of Novan Inc. shares. 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -22.71% -19.61% -14.29% -20% 0% -48.47% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Novan Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.