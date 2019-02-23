Contrasting of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)

Both Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 272.46M 1.78 43.84M 0.70 28.49 Interlink Electronics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 31.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Control4 Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Control4 Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Interlink Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 16.09% 11.3% 9% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Control4 Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation. Its rival Interlink Electronics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 11.5 respectively. Interlink Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Control4 Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 74.77% and an $32 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Control4 Corporation and Interlink Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 0.4%. About 0.7% of Control4 Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Interlink Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation -8.13% -16.84% -44.48% -19.16% -35.55% -32.8% Interlink Electronics Inc. -1.69% -14.44% -20.79% -40.74% -54.35% -38.7%

For the past year Control4 Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Interlink Electronics Inc.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats Interlink Electronics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.