Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 32.24M 0.66 3.18M -0.21 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 111.93M 6.42 65.04M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation -9.86% -13.5% -7.9% NanoString Technologies Inc. -58.11% -206.8% -50.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -5.54% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation -5.56% 6.06% -3.37% -12.73% -17.93% -11.82% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.93% 14.52% 6.35% 21.21% 135.54% 133.33%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -11.82% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 133.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.