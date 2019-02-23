Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 32.24M 0.66 3.18M -0.21 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 39.85M 4.87 28.11M -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation -9.86% -13.5% -7.9% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -70.54% -24.1% -18.8%

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 0%. 19.1% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation -5.56% 6.06% -3.37% -12.73% -17.93% -11.82% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 7.57% -23.09% -20.18% -3.47% -63.94% -66.54%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.