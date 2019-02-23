Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

This is a contrast between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 22.11M 18.02 120.31M -2.30 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 1.25B 5.55 745.70M 3.96 9.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated -544.14% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 59.66% 78.6% 53.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 10.6 and 10.6 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Nektar Therapeutics are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 95.74% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average price target of $14.25. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 74.28% and its average price target is $69.8. The results provided earlier shows that Cytokinetics Incorporated appears more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.7% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.2% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated -1.4% 1.57% -3.13% -14.36% -4.32% -4.91% Nektar Therapeutics -9.23% -3.4% -44.94% -30.86% -33.14% -38.61%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated was less bearish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 10 of the 13 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.