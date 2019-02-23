Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.5 and 18.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 22.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.2% and 73.6%. 0.1% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.