Contrasting of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 60.12M 15.55 14.56M 0.36 31.82 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund -24.22% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund pays out an annual dividend of $0.59 per share while its dividend yield is 5.01%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.53% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.97% 3.55% -3.64% -3.56% -10.53% -8.95% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -3.19% -7.49% -17.53% -21.27% -14.13% -22.28%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.