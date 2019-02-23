Contrasting of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) and Its Competitors

As Savings & Loans company, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.53% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 48.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 19.81% 6.00% 0.50% Industry Average 20.74% 10.90% 1.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 187.00M 944.00M 10.04 Industry Average 42.25M 203.72M 18.86

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.50 2.40

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 31.08%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -10.51% -8.07% -10.76% -17.71% -23.07% -22.39% Industry Average 0.96% 4.19% 2.74% 10.81% 16.21% 9.76%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 9.76% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.48% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.