Contrasting of Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Since Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. 2.21M 127.35 53.14M -1.14 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. N/A 0.00 9.98M -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immune Design Corp. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. -2,404.52% -43.4% -40.3% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -62.7% -54.6%

Risk and Volatility

Immune Design Corp.’s 2.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s -0.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immune Design Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Immune Design Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Dividends

Immune Design Corp. pays out $0.22 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.85%. No dividend is paid out for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immune Design Corp. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.34% for Immune Design Corp. with average target price of $5.85.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immune Design Corp. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 14.6% respectively. Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.91% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 28.75% 35.53% -41.14% -50.95% -47.18% -47.18% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -5.33% -32.38% -25.58% -34.41% -90.21% -92.37%

For the past year Immune Design Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.