Contrasting of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 9.03M -0.48 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 37.39M -4.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -625.6% -76.1%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 25.1%. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.25% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 1.08% -26.32% -88.09% -88.69% -90.34% -91.14% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -5.59% -2.87% 43.22% -68.17% -79.14% -79.6%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.