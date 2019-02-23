Contrasting of Kirby Corporation (KEX) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

This is a contrast between Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 2.97B 1.58 78.45M 10.12 7.04 Euronav NV 600.02M 2.89 110.25M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kirby Corporation and Euronav NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kirby Corporation and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 2.64% 10.5% 5.9% Euronav NV -18.37% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side, $0.12 per share with a dividend yield of 1.52% for Euronav NV. No dividend is paid out for Kirby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kirby Corporation and Euronav NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Euronav NV 0 1 3 2.75

Kirby Corporation’s upside potential is 14.71% at a $90 average price target. Euronav NV on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average price target and a 45.02% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Euronav NV looks more robust than Kirby Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Kirby Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation -6.67% -8.01% -8.12% -21.1% 11.42% 6.66% Euronav NV -7.31% -12.97% -1.58% -10.77% -0.37% -12.22%

For the past year Kirby Corporation had bullish trend while Euronav NV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Kirby Corporation beats Euronav NV.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.