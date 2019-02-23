Contrasting of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Since LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson Inc. 241.50M 7.19 22.24M -0.42 0.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 1.60B 6.41 300.19M 3.59 37.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LivePerson Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson Inc. -9.21% -14.5% -8.7% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 18.76% 31.2% 20.1%

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivePerson Inc. Its rival Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. LivePerson Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.48 per share, bundled with 1.12% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by LivePerson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LivePerson Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is LivePerson Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.42%. Competitively Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has an average target price of $162, with potential upside of 22.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. appears more favorable than LivePerson Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of LivePerson Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivePerson Inc. 2.6% -14.98% -26.67% -13.38% 74.41% 68.35% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. -3.53% -8.1% -15.66% 4.43% 15.38% 15.23%

For the past year LivePerson Inc. was more bullish than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats LivePerson Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.