Contrasting of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

As Application Software companies, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 58.63M 0.44 41.67M -8.02 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 598.75M 14.27 131.08M -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marin Software Incorporated and Zendesk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated -71.07% -90.2% -66.5% Zendesk Inc. -21.89% -31.8% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marin Software Incorporated and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Zendesk Inc. has a consensus price target of $76.67, with potential downside of -2.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.8% of Marin Software Incorporated shares and 97.9% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -14.13% 2.53% -28.19% -58.46% -75.7% -77.81% Zendesk Inc. -1.4% 1.67% -16.23% 3.01% 72.1% 73.17%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -77.81% weaker performance while Zendesk Inc. has 73.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.