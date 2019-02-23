Contrasting of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 18.22 7.92M -0.52 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.06M 84.37 80.31M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,624.51% -414.6% -142.9%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 56.4%. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.6% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.66% -4.26% 1.35% 1.81% 77.17% 108.33%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -75.06% weaker performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 108.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.