Contrasting of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation N/A 372.38 11.20M -0.19 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 14.84M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -864% -377.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -119.8% -71.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta means Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.14 beta which is 86.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 4.8%. Insiders owned roughly 39.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.99% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -9.84% -19.51% -37.5% -52.72% -51.61% -50% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -6.09% -33.33% -42.55% -47.57% -46.53%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.