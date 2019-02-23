Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Since Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 21.61M 32.97 119.77M -2.48 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 7.50M 2.72 1.22M -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation -554.23% 270.2% -123.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.27% -9.5% -7%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation has a 3.71 beta, while its volatility is 271.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Omeros Corporation is $34, with potential upside of 133.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.63% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation -0.72% -15.24% -46.46% -25.18% -31.27% -28.72% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -24.24% -4.21% -12.59% 55.28% 15.74% 30.31%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bearish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.