Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 13.41M 14.18 43.13M -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoCyte Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -321.63% -41.7% -30.3%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 and has 19.2 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.6% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 77.8% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.12% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.32% -22.5% -31.38% -29.27% 0% -80.81%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has stronger performance than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.