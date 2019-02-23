Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00 Verona Pharma plc N/A 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 64.53% of Verona Pharma plc shares. OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67% Verona Pharma plc -3.49% -10.97% -10.82% -34.55% -24.59% -11.13%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.