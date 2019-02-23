Contrasting of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

This is a contrast between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.17M 44.69 111.46M -3.64 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 40.24M -2.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,155.90% -132.5% -44.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 333.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 88.55%.

Institutional investors owned 82.6% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.4% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.9% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.11% -11.05% -31.2% -36.88% -61.02% -61.56% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.15% -23.26% -32.85% -59.08% -60.78% -63.1%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 6 of the 10 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.