Contrasting of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 149.23M 0.88 2.22M -0.05 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 2.47M 26.33 5.09M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation -1.49% -2.6% -1.5% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -206.07% 21% -176.2%

Volatility and Risk

Performant Financial Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.4% of Performant Financial Corporation shares and 8.3% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. 1.2% are Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -12.79% -7.41% -23.08% -31.51% -17.13% -9.09% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -7.2% -23.32% -41.94% -45.56% 25.11% 29.97%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -9.09% weaker performance while Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has 29.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Performant Financial Corporation beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.