Contrasting of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 56.71M 2.71 6.91M 0.79 22.09 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 223.80M 8.52 91.44M 0.68 19.44

Table 1 highlights Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Capitol Federal Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 12.18% 3.5% 0.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 40.86% 7.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s 0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Dividends

$0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 2.8% is the annual dividend that Provident Financial Holdings Inc. pay. Meanwhile, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.34 per share and it also boasts of a 2.52% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 78.1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -0.8% -0.49% -3.65% -5.53% -9.28% -5.38% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -6.13% 6.36% 2.59% 2.68% 1.04% 3.3%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has -5.38% weaker performance while Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.