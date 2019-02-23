Contrasting of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We are comparing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 90.00M 80.57 283.92M -6.40 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 2.89M 185.64 49.06M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. -315.47% -31.5% -29.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1,697.58% -88.5% -71.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.76 and its 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 108.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 19.1 while its Current Ratio is 19.1. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $187.5, and a 21.78% upside potential. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $26.25, with potential upside of 205.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -6.71% -17.26% -33.17% -27.69% 17.03% -34.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.03% -11.29% 25.19% 15.56% -9.87% -4.79%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.