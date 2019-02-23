Contrasting of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 68.39M 0.92 2.24M 0.26 6.98 LogMeIn Inc. 1.20B 3.50 74.37M 0.96 89.92

Demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SeaChange International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SeaChange International Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 3.28% 7.5% 5.4% LogMeIn Inc. 6.20% 4.6% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.08 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, LogMeIn Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. SeaChange International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Dividends

LogMeIn Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1.2 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.45%. No dividend is paid out by SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SeaChange International Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of LogMeIn Inc. is $104.33, which is potential 25.93% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 5.95% 10.56% 4.09% -42.39% -48.55% -54.71% LogMeIn Inc. -6.31% -1.86% 1.84% -19.47% -25.02% -24.53%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.