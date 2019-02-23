Contrasting of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (STNLU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:OPESU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units N/A 0.00 2.55M 0.06 173.77 Opes Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units and Opes Acquisition Corp. Units earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units shares are held by institutional investors while 23.19% of Opes Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.57% of Opes Acquisition Corp. Units’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 2.91% 0.28% 5.05% 6.32% 0% 6.32% Opes Acquisition Corp. Units -1.07% 0% 1.64% 0% 0% 1.8%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp. Units

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units beats Opes Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 5 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.