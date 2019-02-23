Contrasting of SI Financial Group Inc. (SIFI) and Its Rivals

As Savings & Loans company, SI Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of SI Financial Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.53% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SI Financial Group Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SI Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI Financial Group Inc. 12.20% 3.80% 0.40% Industry Average 20.74% 10.90% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SI Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SI Financial Group Inc. 6.50M 53.27M 15.07 Industry Average 42.25M 203.72M 18.86

SI Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SI Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SI Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.50 2.40

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 31.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SI Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI Financial Group Inc. -2.65% -1.92% -3.64% -11.07% -9.25% -9.86% Industry Average 0.96% 4.19% 2.74% 10.81% 16.21% 9.76%

For the past year SI Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while SI Financial Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

SI Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SI Financial Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.48% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that SI Financial Group Inc. pay is $0.24 per share with a dividend yield of 1.65%. On the other side, 2.41% is the dividend yield of SI Financial Group Inc.’s peers.

Summary

SI Financial Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 8 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, such as fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and insurance, as well as acts as guardian, conservator, executor, or trustee under various trusts, wills, and other agreements. It operates 25 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island; and 1 wealth management and trust services office in Windham County, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.