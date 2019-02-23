Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is a contrast between Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.15M 3.75 74.15M -1.43 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 17.18M -8.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -432.36% -65.9% -58% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -198.4% -140.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 483.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.1% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.7% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.54% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.5% -28% -50.61% -58.78% -72.26% -74.29% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. -1.79% -15.77% -7.98% -78.32% -82.76% -84.01%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.