Contrasting of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor Inc. 1.62B 4.69 113.00M 0.68 90.37 Autohome Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 3.16 27.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TripAdvisor Inc. and Autohome Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. TripAdvisor Inc. is presently more expensive than Autohome Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor Inc. 6.98% 1.6% 1% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29% 20.4%

Volatility & Risk

TripAdvisor Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Autohome Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

TripAdvisor Inc. and Autohome Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Autohome Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The downside potential is -11.41% for TripAdvisor Inc. with consensus target price of $48.67. Meanwhile, Autohome Inc.’s consensus target price is $58, while its potential downside is -35.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that TripAdvisor Inc. looks more robust than Autohome Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TripAdvisor Inc. and Autohome Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.3% respectively. TripAdvisor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TripAdvisor Inc. -4.64% 5.2% 20.56% 6.97% 77.33% 77.28% Autohome Inc. 7.17% 14.08% 22.95% -22.88% 50.75% 37.91%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. was more bullish than Autohome Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Autohome Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.