Contrasting of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. has 86.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.73% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.2% of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.00% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. 32.38% 12.20% 1.00% Industry Average 28.11% 11.33% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. 52.30M 161.53M 13.70 Industry Average 2.93B 10.42B 13.92

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.76 2.52

The potential upside of the peers is 65.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. -10% -11.13% -24.16% -13.41% -4.64% -1.74% Industry Average 0.62% 3.68% 3.18% 8.52% 13.67% 17.55%

For the past year Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tristate Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Tristate Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.24% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.