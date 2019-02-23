Contrasting of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc N/A 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.33M 67.23 74.23M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3,185.84% -91.1% -64.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.53% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc -3.49% -10.97% -10.82% -34.55% -24.59% -11.13% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.29% -10.56% -29.9% -40.81% -40.07% -44.86%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.