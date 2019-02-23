Contrasting of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5.45M 4.18 16.38M -0.79 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1.71B 3.01 542.90M 14.02 7.74

Table 1 demonstrates Vical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated -300.55% -28.8% -25.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 31.75% 22.1% 17.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means Vical Incorporated’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $115.5, which is potential -2.37% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Vical Incorporated shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.57% -7.41% -10.71% 3.7% -30.56% -31.69% United Therapeutics Corporation -8.13% -6.91% -10.66% -3.58% -20.84% -26.66%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.