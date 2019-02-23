Contrasting of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 24.06M -0.94 0.00 ObsEva SA N/A 37503.53 73.65M -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -328.5% -187.7% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.9%

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71% of ObsEva SA shares. 2.47% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.51% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -1.67% -14.49% 28.26% 24.65% -12.81% 58.97% ObsEva SA 4.79% -8.66% 2.23% 0.27% 58.14% 50.2%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.