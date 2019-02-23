Contrasting of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 52.73M 0.72 1.80M 0.03 53.64 B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 31.48M 0.40 N/A 0.27 7.88

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wireless Telecom Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is presently more expensive than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -3.41% -5.4% -3.9% B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.15 beta indicates that Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 3.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.2% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -4.63% -8.53% -5.16% -18.64% -27.87% -29.36% B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -5.67% 4.35% -13.25% -8.08% -5.26% -1.36%

For the past year B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has weaker performance than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.