Corda Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in China Mobile LTD (CHL); Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $14.11 Million as Stock Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 20.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 24,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 141,472 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.92M, up from 117,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 622,576 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 0.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 29.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 86,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 382,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.04M, up from 296,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 5,447 shares to 164,592 shares, valued at $37.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,633 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).