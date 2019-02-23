Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 16.66M 9.51 7.31M 0.14 20.43 Gladstone Investment Corporation 58.98M 6.53 101.03M 2.60 9.58

In table 1 we can see Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 43.88% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 171.30% 0% 0%

Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.26 per share while its dividend yield is 8.67%. The dividend yield for Gladstone Investment Corporation is 3.16% while its annual dividend payout is $0.8 per share.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.56% and 0% respectively. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0% -7.14% -9.21% -9.49% -12.8% -13.6% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.2% -1.03% -1.89% 0% 0% 0.16%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.